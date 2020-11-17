Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 comes to India; one variant costs Rs 3.4 lakh

Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 comes to India

Microsoft has launched its latest Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 devices in India. Interested buyers can get these via commercial authorised resellers, retailers, and online platforms. The price of the Microsoft Surface Go 2 starts from Rs 42,999, whereas the Surface Book 3 laptop comes with a starting price of Rs 156,999. Read on to know more about them.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 price in India, specifications

The newly launched Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet features a 10.5-inch 3:2 1920×1280-pixel display. It is said to offer better battery life and up to 64 percent faster performance than the previous versions. The new device comes with 8th Gen Intel Core M processor. Microsoft says that the device has dual studio microphones for better voice clarity.

The company has added a 5-megapixel front-facing camera as well. Microsoft is asserting that its new Camera app lets users scan documents and whiteboards. The new Microsoft Surface Go 2 comes with support for Surface Pen. It sports a magnesium body with an integrated kickstand and weighs about 553g without a keyboard cover. The tablet features a USB Type-C port, a headphone socket, and a microSD card slot.

The base model with Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4GB RAM + 64GB eMMC storage is priced at Rs 42,999. The high-end version with 8GB RAM + 128GB SSD will be sold for Rs 57,999. The Microsoft Surface Go 2 with Intel Core M processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD will be on sale for Rs 63,499.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 price in India, specifications

Microsoft Surface Book 3 is the most premium offering from the brand. This one will be made available in two sizes; 13-inch and 15-inch. The larger model is said to deliver up to 17.5 hours of battery life. The company is claiming that its detachable 2-in-1 laptop will offer up to 50 percent better performance than previous models. You get to choose between discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPU for gaming or professional content creation. Under the hood, one will find Intel’s 10th Gen Ice Lake Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

The 13.5-inch model weighs up to 1.64kg, while the 15-inch version weighs 1.9kg. The devices have a PixelSense Display technology. They come with a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. There is also far-field stereo microphones and a fully backlit keyboard. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, two Suface Connect ports, and an SDXC card slot.

The 13-inch base model with Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB NVMe SSD is priced at Rs 1,56,299. The Core i7 version with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage will cost you Rs 1,95,899. The 15-inch version with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD can be bought for Rs 220,399. The top-end Core i7 with 32GB + 1TB QdrCOMM is priced at Rs 340,399.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.