Microsoft Surface event 2019: Surface Neo, Surface Pro X and everything else announced

Microsoft at its annual Surface event has launched a number of new devices including Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X. The company also showcased its Surface Neo and Surface Duo, dual screen devices, which will launch next year.

The first product the company showcased at the event was the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. It will now be made available in two screen sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch. The 13-inch is powered by an Intel Quad-core 10th generation Ice Lake processor, whereas, the 15-inch is powered by the new AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor.

Both the laptops are currently available for pre-ordering and will be made available for sale starting October 22. The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 is priced at $999 (approximately Rs 71,100), whereas, the 15-inch variant is priced at $1,199 (approximately Rs 85,400).

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is the company’s first two-in-one device which comes with a USB Type-C port. It comes with a number of new Office integrations for the two-in-one form factor and the Surface Pen. It comes with updated hardware and starts at $749 (approximately Rs 53,300).

Microsoft Surface Pro X is the next step in two-in-ones according to the company. It sports a 13-inch Pixel Sense display with a resolution of 2880×1920 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own SQ1 processor paired with a Qualcomm GPU, which the company didn’t name. It comes with two USB Type-C ports, a 4K UHD camera, studio mics, fast charging support, a continuous LTE chip, an AI Engine and a removable hard drive. It also comes with a new pen, called Surface Slim Pen which will stay hidden and charging within the keyboard. It will be made available in early November.

The company has also launched its new pair of truly wireless earbuds, called Microsoft Surface Earbuds. It is priced at $249 (approximately Rs 17,700). The earbuds come with a charging case which has an in-built battery with a battery life of 24 hours. Both the earbuds sport dual-directional mics and touch sensors for making them much easier to use. They also come with Office and Spotify integration. As of now, they support 60 languages for voice input.

Apart from all of this, the company this time went ahead and showcased two new products it will be launching next year. These are named the Surface Neo and Surface Duo. Both the devices come with dual screens. The Neo is the larger device which will double like a laptop. It will be powered by an Intel Lakefield processor. It will have two 9-inch displays joined together.

The Surface Duo will be a smaller variant of the Neo. It will come with calling support. The Surface Neo will run Microsoft’s new Windows 10X, a new operating system designed for dual displays. Whereas, the Surface Duo will run Google’s Android operating system.