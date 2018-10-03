Microsoft Surface event 2018: Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 launched

Microsoft unveils the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and Surface Studio 2. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has announced a refresh of its Surface family. While the company didn’t unveil the long-rumored Surface Phone, it did announce the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2. In addition, the tech giant also announced brand new Surface Headphones. Microsoft also revealed the Windows 10 October 2018 update for users on the operating system.

To begin with, Surface Pro 6 still looks a lot like last year’s Surface Pro but has been upgraded with the latest Intel 8th gen core processor. Microsoft claims the new Surface Pro 6 has an all-day battery life up to 13.5 hours, is 67 per cent more powerful than its predecessor, a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, and will be available with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. As rumoured before, the Surface Pro 6 doesn’t include a USB Type-C port. And yes, the Surface Pro 6 is also available in a black finish.

Microsoft says the Surface Pro 6 will start from $899 (or approx Rs 65,901) and will be available from October 16. There’s no word on the device’s availability in India.

Next up is the Surface Laptop 2, an updated version of the original Surface Laptop, which made its debut last year. Nothing much has changed, except now the device comes with an Intel’s 8th gen Quad Core processor. In addition, the company is no longer selling an entry-level model with 4GB RAM, that has now been doubled to 8GB, with the top-end model offers 16GB RAM. The Surface Laptop is 85 per cent faster than its predecessor. Battery life has also been improved, at 14.5 hours for the Surface Laptop 2. The 13.5-inch PixelSense Screen on the Surface Laptop 2 has the same resolution (2256 x 1504) like the one seen on the previous generation model but the contrast ratio has been improved. Even the keyboard remains the same. Unfortunately, the Surface Laptop 2 doesn’t come with a USB Type-C port.

Along with the new all-black finish, Surface Laptop 2 is also available in Platinum, Burgundy and Cobalt Blue colour options. Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 will start at $999 (or approx Rs 73,231). It will available starting October 16 in the US. No word on the Surface Laptop’s availability for the Indian market.

Microsoft also announced the Surface Studio 2, a premium desktop designed for creative professionals. Although Microsoft didn’t say what processor is inside the Surface Studio 2, it’s touted as the “fastest Surface ever made offering professional-grade power and performance”. Microsoft claims the display now provides 22 per cent more contrast and is 38 per cent brighter. Microsoft Surface Studio 2 will start at $3,499 (or approx Rs 2,56,590) and is currently available for pre-order in the US.

