What to expect from Microsoft’s Surface event 2018: Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and more

Microsoft’s hosting its annual hardware event later today in New York, and that means we are expected to see the new Surface range and maybe a bunch of other things too.

The time has come: Microsoft is holding a launch event in New York later today to announce new products. While the Redmond-based tech major hasn’t given any clues as to what it will announce, many believe the company will introduce two new members in the Surface family: Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2. But what more? There’s plenty of room for surprises, but don’t expect the company to announce the Surface Phone just yet. Here’s all Microsoft could announce at its fall hardware event.

Microsoft Surface event 2018: When is it and where is it?

Microsoft’s event will take place on October 2 at 4PM ET (1:30am IST, October 3). There will be no livestream of the event. However, we expect the company to upload a keynote presentation on YouTube and other platforms soon after the events gets over.

Also read: Microsoft schedules event for October 2 in New York: New Surface Pro incoming?

Microsoft Surface event 2018: Surface Pro 6

Microsoft is widely expected to launch the Surface Pro 6. However, one shouldn’t expect dramatic changes when it comes to specifications. Even the design of the Surface Pro 6 is going to resemble last year’s model. According to a WinFuture report, Surface Pro 6 will start with a Core m3-7Y30 processor and 4GB RAM. And the top-end models will feature 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 processors. You can also choose between 512GB or 1TB storage at the top-end. The device will come with Windows 10 in S-Mode pre-installed on the device. Unfortunately, the device won’t get USB Type-C ports will supposedly incorporate a mini-Display port, the Surface Connector, and the normal USB-A port.

Microsoft apparently plans to lower the entry price of the Surface Pro 6. However, a WinFuture report states that the Surface Pro 6 will cost the same as the Surface Pro, which was introduced last year. Which means the base model will cost EUR 899, which translates to Rs 76,069.

Microsoft Surface event 2018: Surface Laptop 2

It is likely that the Surface Laptop 2 will also look identical to the Surface Laptop, which was announced last year. However, the Surface Laptop 2 will be much improved over its predecessor in terms of specifications. The new Surface Laptop is expected to feature an Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core SoC and 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD for the base variant. It will start at 8GB RAM. Like the Surface Laptop 2, the device will be available with the consumer version of Windows 10 in S-Mode. There’s no information on its price at the moment.

Also read: Microsoft Surface Laptop review: The best Windows computer money can buy

Microsoft apparently plans to lower the entry price of the Surface Pro 6. (Image of Surface Pro for representation)

Microsoft Surface event 2018: Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 to come in a black colour variant

Microsoft has indicated that the new Surface devices will be made available in a new black colour option. A Microsoft event listing scheduled for October 16 in Auckland, New Zealand, first spotted by WalkingCat and published on Windows Central, revealed that black will be making a comeback to the Surface lineup.

“In April 2012, Microsoft launched the Surface RT, its sleek black chassis, detachable keyboard and integrated kick stand started a wave of innovation that has no signs of slowing down,” Microsoft detailed in a New Zealand invite. “Surface devices have inspired people to draw on their screens, work anywhere, collaborate across the world on 84inch Hubs, crank the volume with dial and even float their all in one screen up and down with a zero gravity hinge. It is safe to say the devices have come a long way in 6 years. But in October 2018, Surface goes Back to Black.”

Microsoft originally launched the Surface RT and Surface in a black coloured variant, but eventually switched to silver. It looks like Microsoft has officially confirmed earlier reports that claimed that the new Surface lineup will be launched in a black colour variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd