Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Which new Pro laptop is for you?

Here's how Microsoft's Surface Book 3 compares to the Apple MacBook Pro with M1 chipset. (Express Photo)

Microsoft recently launched its flagship Surface Book 3 detachable 2-in-1 laptop in India. The laptop is available in two size options 13-inch and 15-inch, powered by Intel’s 10th-Gen Ice Lake Core i5 and Core i7 processors. Of course, there’s also Apple’s recently launched flagship MacBook Pro laptop powered by the new Apple M1 ARM based custom chipset. Here we will be taking a look at how both the new Apple MacBook Pro and Microsoft Surface Book 3 compare with each other in terms of specifications and price.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Price in India

Microsoft Surface Book 3 is available in two sizes – 13-inch and 15-inch. The 13-inch variant with 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake Core i5 processor is priced at Rs 1,56,299, The 16GB RAM/256GB storage and Core i7 variant is available at Rs 1,95,899. The 32GB RAM/512GB storage and Core i7 variant is priced at Rs 2,37,199. Lastly, the 32GB RAM/1TB storage and Core i7 processor is priced at Rs 2,59,299.

The larger, 15-inch Surface Book 3 starts at Rs 2,20,399 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage option with the Core i7 processor. The 32GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 2,66,499 and the 1TB storage variant is priced at Rs 2,86,199. There is also a premium option with the Nvidia Quadra RTX 3000 GPU, priced at Rs 3,40,399.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch is priced at Rs 1,22,900 for the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD storage variant. The 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,43,900. You can increase the RAM and storage at the time of purchase. These customisations will cost you a bit more. Based on pricing, the Apple MacBook Pro has an edge.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Display and camera

Microsoft Surface Book 3 sports a touch screen PixelSense Display with a resolution of 3,000×2,000 pixels for the 13-inch variant and a resolution of 3,240×2,160 pixels for the 15-inch variant. The device is a 2-in-1, so it comes with a 10 finger touch. The Surface Book 3 sports a 5MP sensor on the front for making video calls and an 8MP sensor on the back for taking photos.

MacBook Pro sports a 13-inch Retina display with True Tone display with a resolution of 2560×1600. It does not come with a touch screen panel, but does support a touch bar on the top of the keyboard. On the front panel, it sports a 720p FaceTime camera sensor.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Processor and operating system

Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 is powered by Intel’s 10th-Gen Ice Lake Core i5 and Core i7 processors. Whereas, the new MacBook Pro is powered by the company’s own custom silicon, called M1. The M1 chip includes the CPU, GPU, RAM, memory and more on a single chip. This means that the RAM and memory are not user-replaceable.

The MacBook Pro runs the company’s own macOS Big Sur, whereas, the Surface Book 3 runs on Windows 10.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Graphics

Microsoft Surface Book 3 features up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 discrete GPU in the smaller variants and the Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 GPU in the largest variant. Apple MacBook Pro comes with integrated graphics.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Battery

Microsoft claims that the 13-inch variant offers up to 15.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, whereas, the 15-inch model can offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Apple claims that its new MacBook Pro can provide customers up to 17 hours of web browsing and up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

