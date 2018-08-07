Microsoft Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop launched in India: Price, specifications, and features

Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Book 2 have officially been announced for the Indian market. Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Book 2 have officially been announced for the Indian market.

Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Book 2 have officially been announced for the Indian market. The Surface Laptop was launched in June last year and came with Windows 10 S operating system.

Both Surface Laptop and Surface Book 2 will be available across offline and online retail stores from today. Flipkart, Paytm, Amazon, etc will be selling both the laptops. Surface Laptop is priced at Rs 86,999 for the starting price, going up to Rs 233,999. While Surface Book 2 will start at Rs 1,37,999 (Core i5 version), prices will go up to Rs 295,999.

Surface Book 2 has a touch-enabled screen and is powered by the Intel Core i7 8th generation processor. Microsoft is promising 17 hours of battery life. Microsoft says Surface Book 2 is the premium device in their series. It comes in the 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants with up to 16GB RAM and 1TBB of storage space. It also has the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050/1060 GPU on Core i7 models.

Also Read: Microsoft entry-level Surface Go launched to take on iPad, Chromebooks

The Surface Book 2 will come in seven variants: four SKUs of the 13.5-inch version and three of the 15-inch variant. The starting RAM in the 13.5-inch variant will be 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop sports a thinner, lighter design than the Surface Book 2. It runs Windows 10 S, which loads much faster than the regular Windows 10. Another feature of Windows 10 S is that it can only run apps from the Windows Store, which are verified by Microsoft.

Microsoft Surface Laptop is launching in five variants. The base version is powered by Intel Core i5 version along with Intel HD Graphics 620. The Surface Laptop with Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM along with Intel HD Graphics 620 will cost Rs 86,999.

The Intel Core i7 range of the Surface Laptop with Intel Iris 640 graphics will come with up to 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage. Other two variants will have 8GB RAM+256GB SSD and 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

Surface Laptop sports a 13.5-inch PixelSense Display, with 2256 x 1504 pixels resolution, which comes to 201 PPI. The display supports 10 point multi-touch, and has a 3:2 aspect ratio. It also supports Surface Pen. It also has an Alcantara covering over the keyboard for a more premium look.

Dimensions for this Surface Laptop are 308.1 mm x 223.27 mm x 14.48 mm, and it weighs 1.252 grams. It has a USB 3.0 port, headset jack, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect port, and is compatible with Surface Dial and the Surface Dock as well. Microsoft is promising 14 hours of battery life with the laptop.

Also Read: Microsoft has no plans to launch Surface Phone anytime soon: Panos Panay

The Surface Laptop comes with Windows Hello face the sign-in camera, 720p HD camera (front-facing) stereo microphones. It also has discreetly hidden Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium. On the WiFi front, it has 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible and it also supports Bluetooth 4.0 LE.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd