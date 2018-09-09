Microsoft schedules event for October 2 in New York: New Surface Pro incoming?

Microsoft is likely to show off a refreshed version of its Surface Pro tablet and Surface Book at the event. (Image of Surface Book for representation) Microsoft is likely to show off a refreshed version of its Surface Pro tablet and Surface Book at the event. (Image of Surface Book for representation)

Microsoft has started sending invites for a new Surface event that will take place on October 2. The company is asking for a “moment of your time” in New York at 4 pm local time, which is 1:30 am (October 3) in India. The event, according to The Verge, will focus on hardware, software and services.

It’s been claimed that Microsoft might refresh the Surface Pro and the Surface Laptop with Intel’s latest processors. That makes sense – after all, Intel recently announced the Y-series Amber Lake and U-series Whiskey Lake chips at IFA 2018 tech show in Berlin.

Beyond that, it’s unclear what other devices the company plans to launch on October 2. Previously, it was reported that Microsoft is working on an all-new Surface Pro tablet, but according to the The Verge, the product won’t be ready by October. Though there’s a chance to see a refreshed version of the Surface Studio, the all-in-one PC. The Redmond-based company has also been developing a Surface-branded headset, similar to Jabra Evolve, and this could launch at the event.

However, don’t expect the launch of “Surface Andromeda” to launch at the event, a mysterious foldable computer that has been in the works for years. Microsoft’s rumoured Andromeda has reportedly been pushed back to 2019 and it won’t launch until the device is ready.

Microsoft is holding the event exactly a week before the launch of Google Pixel 3, which will take place on October 9 in New York. Meanwhile, Apple is holding its annual fall iPhone event on September 12 in Cupertino, California. The Tim Cook-led company is expected to announce three new iPhones, new iPad Pros with FaceID, Apple Watch Series 4, AirPods 2, MacBook Air 2, Mac Mini, among others.

