Microsoft’s October 2 event announced: Hardware yes, but there will be more

Microsoft will be hosting an event in New York City on October 2. The company has already given out a ‘Save the Date’ invite for the same late last month, and now it is teasing out some more details about the upcoming event. The technology giant on Thursday sent out another invite to the media with a new image that shows the Surface logo and looks like the shape of a processor. The event which will also get live-streamed, will begin at 10 am ET on October 2 and both Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be present for the event along with Chief Product Officer Panos Panay, ZDNet reported.

Nadella was not present during last year’s Surface event and his presence in the attendance this year indicates that there is likely to be some significant announcement from the event. Last year Microsoft had refreshed its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop lineup with a black option. They had unveiled Surface Studio 2 and also launched the Surface headphones.

This October 2nd we’re showing the world what’s next for Surface & Microsoft…and we’re doing it live. Tune in at https://t.co/gL1bQ1Wmas at 10am EDT. #MicrosoftEvent #GetReady #Pumped pic.twitter.com/opDaJOsLGf — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) September 12, 2019

According to ZDNet’s report, the fall event of Microsoft will be about both devices as well as experiences. It means that the technology giant is likely to talk about the services it offers along with the hardware devices. There are also some speculations about the products that Microsoft may launch in its October event which includes a new Surface-branded portable speaker or a dual-screen PC which is codenamed as ‘Centaurus’.

Apart from these, the company might also unveil a new Intel-based Surface Pro 7 two-in-one along with a more powerful processor and USB type-C, an AMD-based Surface laptop and a new Intel-based Surface laptop. It may also show a new ARM-based (Qualcomm 8cx) Surface 2-in-1 device.

It is also being rumoured that the company may say something about its presently unofficially acknowledged ‘Windows Lite’ operating system, which is expected to be a competitor to Google’s ChromeOS. The Centaurus dual-screen PC might be the first device running Windows Lite.

Microsoft had recently shown off the Centaurus PC at an internal meeting, but ZDNet reported that the device is still far from being commercialised. The report added that Centaurus would be a 2020 product, but Microsoft might tease the device its fall event.