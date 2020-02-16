Microsoft may launch Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 at its Spring event

Microsoft will reveal the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 during an event in Spring. (Image of the Surface Go for representation) Microsoft will reveal the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 during an event in Spring. (Image of the Surface Go for representation)

Microsoft is reportedly holding an event this Spring, where it could launch the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3. That’s according to a report by Petri’s Brad Sams.

Sams believes that both devices will be incremental updates over the previous-generation devices. The Surface Go 2, according to Sam, will likely run on a Pentium Gold chipset. Interestingly, there will be an option for a Core M chipset.

If you recall, the original Surface Go came with a Pentium Gold chipset. However, several tech reviewers found the Surface Go significantly slow due to an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor. If Microsoft releases the Surface Go 2 with a Core M3 option, it would perform slightly better in regular use. Sam does not think the next-generation Surface Go will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7c processor.

Microsoft is reportedly focusing on improving internals of the Surface Go 2, rather than the physical appearance. The Surface Go should start at $399 (roughly Rs 28,539) for the base model.

Besides the Surface Go 3, Microsoft is planning to launch a new Surface Book 3 in the coming months. The Surface Book 3 will reportedly include Intel’s 10th core processors and an option for Nvidia Quadro series graphics cards. Sam claims the maximum RAM configuration will increase from 16GB RAM to 32GB. Moreover, the laptop should come with up to a ITB SDD option.

Unlike the Surface Go 2 which will be targeted towards students, the Surface Book 3 will be made for creators and professionals. Think the Surface Book 3 as an arch-rival to Apple’s high-end MacBook Pro lineup.

Sam also reports that the delayed Surface Earbuds could be part of the show. The Surface Earbuds were announced at Microsoft’s fall event in October last year, but were delayed citing unknown reasons. A release date should be announced at the event.

