Microsoft launches Surface Go 3 with Windows 11: Check price in India and specifications

Microsoft has launched its latest Surface Go 3 laptop in India. It is a 2-in-1 device, which comes with support for touch screen. One will be able to use this laptop in three different modes, including laptop mode, tablet mode, and stand mode. The new Microsoft Surface Go 3 ships with Windows 11 out of the box and supports a digital pen. Here’s a look at the specifications and pricing of the device.

Microsoft Surface Go 3: Price in India

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 comes with a starting price of Rs 57,999 in India, which is for consumer SKUs. There is also the model for businesses, which will be sold with a starting price of Rs 42,999. It goes up to Rs 62,999. To recall, the Surface Go 3 was first launched globally in September this year.

Also Read | Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

Microsoft Surface Go 3: Specifications, features

The new Micorosft laptop comes in options, including dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y and dual-core 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y. It is backed by Intel UHD Graphics 615 for GPU This 2-in-1 device has an enterprise-grade protection feature as well as Windows Hello face sign-in.

It is equipped with up to 128GB SSD storage and up to 8GB RAM options. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 features a 10.5-inch PixelSense display with support for 1920×1280 pixels display with 220ppi pixel density and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

In terms of optics, the device has a 5MP front-facing camera with support for 1080HD video. There is also an 8MP rear camera and one will be able to record 1080p HD videos. It even features dual far-field Studio Mics and 2W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Audio. It offers support for Wi-Fi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax and Bluetooth 5.0 as well. Microsoft is also offering an optional LTE Advanced model of the Surface Go 3.

Microsoft is claiming that users will get up to 11 hours of battery life with typical usage. Connectivity options include 1x USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader, and Surface Connect port for charging. The device comes preloaded with a Microsoft suite of apps too. These include Microsoft 365, Teams, Edge, and more. One also gets a one-month trial for Microsoft 365 Family and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.