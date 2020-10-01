Microsoft launches affordable Surface Laptop Go, faster Surface Pro X

The Surface Laptop Go is designed for those consumers who don't want to spend too much on a high-end Windows laptop during the coronavirus pandemic.

Microsoft has launched a Surface Laptop Go, a more affordable version of its popular Surface Laptop 3. It’s already available for pre-order starting at $549, and will start shipping on October 13 in the US.

The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s most affordable Windows 10 laptop ever. The Surface Laptop Go is clearly aimed at students or anyone who does not have the budget to buy the Surface Laptop 3, which starts at $999.

The Laptop Go has a smaller 12.4-inch touchscreen display rather than the 13.5-inch display found on the Surface Laptop 3, though it still uses the company’s PixelSense technology. It’s running at 1536 x 1024 resolution, with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Laptop Go has a 720p HD webcam and also features two studio-quality mics for better video calling. However, the Laptop Go lacks facial recognition support through Windows Hello. But some of the variants do come with a fingerprint scanner.

Microsoft calls the Surface Laptop Go is its lightest Surface ever. That said, the notebook still ships with a full-sized backlit keyboard with1.3mm of travel, and a large Windows Precision trackpad. The machine is made of plastic but uses aluminum for its top. The Laptop Go also comes with a USB-C and one regular USB-A port, a headphone jack, and Surface Connect charging port.

Under the hood, the Surface Laptop Go is powered by Intel’s 10th generation Core i5 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of MMC storage on the base model. If you can spend more, there’s a slightly upgraded $699 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Laptop Go also supports the latest wifi 6 standard and Bluetooth 5, as well as 13 hours of battery and even fast charging.

Improved Surface Pro X

Besides the Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft also introduced an update to its ARM-based Surface Pro X. The new model comes with a faster Microsoft SQ2 custom processor and comes in a new platinum colour option. The faster Surface Pro X starts at $999 in the US. The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft recently announced that its partners are optimizing their Windows apps for the ARM architecture. This means Windows on ARM will get many new apps, thanks to new x64 emulation.

