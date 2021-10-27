Microsoft could take on Chromebooks with affordable Surface laptop, Windows 11 SE

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new affordable Surface laptop that will be targeted at students and basic users, and will directly compete with Chromebooks. As per a report by Windows Central, these new Surface Laptops could take a page from Apple’s naming-book and be called the Surface Laptop SE.

The Surface Laptop SE will reportedly be made to be as low-cost as possible and will feature an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, with Intel’s N4120 Celeron processor, 8GB of RAM and single USB-A and USB-C ports. The laptop could also feature a rugged build given that it will be targeted at K-12 students.

The new laptop could be powered by a different version of Windows 11, which is reportedly also set to be called Windows 11 SE. While not a direct update to Windows 11, Windows 11 SE could be a education-edition variant of the new operating system.

Microsoft launched the Surface Go with a dedicated S-Mode back in 2018 and it was targeted at students. The new operating system may carry a similar idea and even feature some handy features that make it easier to use for students.

As far as a launch is considered, no dates or timeline is known as of now. No details on pricing are available either, but if Microsoft wants to compete with Chromebooks available from brands like Dell, HP, Asus and Lenovo, we may see the price of the new Surface SE drop below $400 (about Rs 29,969).

More details on the Surface SE and Windows 11 SE could be revealed in the months to come.