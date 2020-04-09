Microsoft could delay Surface Neo and Windows 10X devices to 2021

Microsoft won’t be releasing Surface Neo this year. Microsoft won’t be releasing Surface Neo this year.

Don’t expect to see the Surface Neo in stores this year. According to reports from ZDNet and CNBC, Microsoft has reportedly delayed the dual-screen device until 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley claims that Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay informed his team that the Surface Neo would not ship this year. CNBC corroborates the report, saying the launch of the Surface Neo is not happening in 2020. However, the Surface Duo which runs on Android is still scheduled to launch on time.

The delay would also impact the launch schedule of Windows 10X-powered devices from Dell and Lenovo. Major OEMs had planned to ship Windows 10X devices during the holiday season. Instead, Microsoft may launch Windows 10X on single screen laptops and 2-in-1s this year. This would help Microsoft compete with Apple iPads and Google Chromebooks. It’s being reported that Microsoft is planning to release preview builds of Windows 10x at Build 2020 in May.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

The Surface Neo is Microsoft’s most ambitious device to date. The Neo, which runs on Windows 10X, comes with two 9-inch screens. You can run the same app on both screens or different apps on each. The device’s two screens can open and close like a book. Plus, you can also magnetically attach a keyboard. Neo is also compatible with Surface Pen. The Surace Duo, on the other hand, looks like a phone but is essentially a small dual-screen tablet. The ambitious device runs in Google’s Android mobile OS.

Thanks to the novel coronavirus, Microsoft recently made changes in how it plans to conduct events. Many of its events scheduled to happen between July 2020 and July 2021 will be held in a digital format.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd