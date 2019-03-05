Microsoft could be working on ‘Windows Lite’ for dual-screen, Chromebook-like devices: Report

Microsoft is apparently working on a lite version of Windows, dubbed ‘Windows Lite’. According to The Verge, a stripped-down version of Windows is designed to work on dual-screen devices, but also compete with Chromebook-like low-end machines.

The report claims the upcoming operating system will be based on Composable Shell (C-Shell). It would run on top of a new Windows Core OS (WCOS), which is also being used to power Microsoft’s HoloLens 2.

The user interface will be similar to that of Windows 10, but there will be mild changes – after all, Windows Lite is designed primarily for dual-screen devices as well as Chromebook-like notebooks. The Verge further claims that Windows Lite can only Universal Windows Platform Apps (UWA) and web apps, initially. Support for legacy Windows programmes might arrive at a later date.

At the moment, it’s not clear when exactly Microsoft plans to launch Windows Lite. Keep in mind that “Windows Lite” is currently the code-name and the final name might be completely different. As speculated in the past, though, Microsoft could announce Windows 10 at the annual Build developer conference, which is scheduled to take place in early May in Seattle.

Microsoft has been rumoured to be working on dual-screen devices for a long time. It’s being said that the device code-named “Centaurus” could launch towards the end of 2019. Both Intel and Qualcomm are rumoured to support dual-screen devices.