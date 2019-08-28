Microsoft confirms Oct 2 event: Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 expected

Microsoft has sent out media invites for an October 2 event in New York City, reports The Verge. This suggests that the company will likely announce updates to the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop computers. Last year, Microsoft held a similar hardware event in New York in the month of October, where it launched the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2, and Surface Headphones.

The invite doesn’t reveal much, other than the time, date and venue. But we already know this will be a hardware event, and the next-generation Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 will be launched. Last year’s Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 had the same design as their predecessor, though they did receive internal improvements.

New Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are likely to feature Intel’s 10th generation Comet Lake processors, or AMD’s Ryzen processors. Out of the two, the Surface Pro 7 is said to get an all-new design, as reported in the past. There have also been rumours of a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Surface Pro 7 floating on the internet, though nothing has been confirmed so far.

Apart from the refreshed Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, Microsoft could also debut its first-ever dual-screen Surface device. Codenamed Centaurus, the device has been rumoured for months. Microsoft previewed the dual-screen Surface-branded device during an internal meeting earlier this year. The secret device is expected to have two 9-inch screens with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The Centaurus will be one of the first devices to run Windows Lite, a new operating system trailed for dual-screen devices. That being said, ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley believes that Microsoft won’t introduce its dual-screen Surface device in October.