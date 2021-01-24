Microsoft takes pot shots Apple’s MacBook Pro in a new commercial for the Surface Pro 7

Microsoft did not hold back any punches while comparing the Surface Pro 7 with Apple’s MacBook Pro in the new commercial video posted on YouTube. In the video, the MacBook Pro is criticised for lacking the versatility quotient which Surface Pro 7 offers with the detachable keyboard, touchscreen, and better portability. It is to be noted that the 13-inch MacBook Pro used in the video is not the one powered with the recently released M1 chip but the Intel one.

While Surface Pro 7 has a 12.3-inch touchscreen with support for pen whereas the MacBook Pro only has a touch bar. Then, it points out that MacBook Pro’s design is of a simple laptop whereas the Surface Pro 7 can also be used as a tablet. It is followed by the device’s capability of running games. In the video, the company claims that their device is better for gaming compared to Apple’s.

In the end, the price of the two is compared in US dollars. MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 whereas the Surface Pro 7 starts at $890. Comparing it to the prices in India, the 13-inch Intel-powered MacBook Pro with 512GB storage starts at Rs 1,74,900, and the M1-powered starts at Rs 1,22,900. On the other hand, the Surface Pro 7 with 256GB storage is currently available for Rs 99,490. The price difference is quite huge but buyers opt for one or the other depending on their usage.

While the commercial clearly tries to pitch the Surface Pro 7 as a better device compared to the MacBook Pro, it does not make Apple’s notebook less desirable. Sure, the MacBook Pro lacks a touch screen but people don’t buy Apple’s high-performance notebook for a touch screen or playing games. It is a machine used by creatives and designers who want the best laptop for rendering videos or editing really big photos.