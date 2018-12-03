Microsoft could launch foldable ‘Andromeda’ device, AMD-powered Surface Laptop next year

Microsoft is apparently working on a slew of new Surface-branded devices, including the long-awaited foldable Andromeda tablet, a modular Surface Studio monitor, the all-new Surface Laptop with AMD processor, and a couple of Xbox game consoles. The information has been revealed by tech journalist and author Brad Sams, who has come out with a book titled Beneath a Surface. The book focuses on how Microsoft is rebuilding its hardware division from scratch. It also talks about a number of unreleased products that the Redmond-giant could be working secretly.

Sams claims that Microsoft is already working on a dual-screen Surface device. The so-called Project Andromeda project is very much alive and the launch could happen towards the end of 2019. Apparently, it will be a compact device that will turn from smartphone size to tablet size. The dual-screen device appears to be similar to that of Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone.

The writer also claims that Microsoft is not happy with Intel over the delay of 10nm chipsets. Perhaps why the company may launch the next-generation Surface Laptop with AMD chipset. An AMD-powered Surface Laptop could debut next year.

If Sams’ sources are accurate, the Surface Pro hybrid tablet will finally get the USB Type-C port next year. It will reportedly have thin bezels and rounded corners. The book also talks about the next-generation Xbox game consoles, a revamped Surface Studio, and a stand-alone Surface Studio Monitor.

Microsoft has been slowly and gradually increasing its interest in the hardware space, a move that aims to rival Apple and Samsung. Thanks to the popularity of Surface devices, Microsoft has now become one of the top 5 PC vendors in the US according to the latest statistics from Gartner.