Mi Notebook 14 (IC) launched in India at starting price of Rs 43,999

Xiaomi India has added another laptop to its Mi Notebook series. Today, the company launched the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) which comes equipped with 10th gen Intel Core i5 Come Lake processor and a built-in 720p HD webcam. The product is targeted at work from home professionals as many are still working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has 8GB RAM that can be paired with either 256GB SSD or 512GB SSD. The company has given users the option to go for either Intel UHD Graphics 620 or NVIDIA Geforce M250 with 2GB of GDDR5 VRAM.

Mi Notebook 14 (IC) has a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution, anti-glare and 178-degree viewing angle. The laptop has notable bezels and has an 81.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

On the connectivity front, it has two USB 3.1 ports, 1 USB 2.0 ports, 1 HDMI, 1 audio jack and 1 DC jack. It also has dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It will run on Windows 10 Home Edition. There is a one month trial of Microsoft 365 available too.

Under the hood, it packs a 46Wh battery. The company claims that it can go on for up to 10 hours. It comes with a 65W fast charger that supports 1C charging. The laptop can go from zero to 50 per cent in just 35 minutes.

In the audio department, it has two 2W speakers that support for DTS audio processing. The laptop is available in only silver colour and looks sleek weighing just 1.5 kg.

The starting price of the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) is Rs 43,999 going up to Rs 46,999. It will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Flipkart and retail partners.