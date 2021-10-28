scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Apple’s MacBook Pro notch ‘fix’ shrinks screen, brings back thick bezels

Apple's new notch has been reportedly causing problems for thrid-party software as well as macOS.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
October 28, 2021 3:30:55 pm
Apple, MacBook Pro 2021, Apple Mac buying guide, how to buy an Apple Mac, Mac Apple, Apple MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13, best MacBooks in IndiaThe notch on the Apple MacBook Pro 2021 variants is causing users and developers problems. (Image Source: Apple)

One of the many improvements on the new MacBook Pro 2021 laptops are the thinner bezels on the top and sides of the display. However, the thinner bezels come with a center-aligned notch on the display, similar to the Apple iPhone series. The notch brings with it some more issues, and Apple now has a fix for this.

The new scale-to-fit feature works similarly to how a number of notch-hiding mechanisms work on smartphones – by using software to blackout a small area of the screen that encases the notch to leave users a flat, notch-free edge. While this meant a small portion of the screen on phones, on the new MacBook the same solution means a little more screen real estate.

Also Read |Planning to buy a MacBook for work and play? Read this first

Check out the fix in action as demonstrated by artist @Jatodaro on Twitter below.

The fix renders the thin-bezel design useless, by blacking out enough of the screen’s edges to mimic the older thick-bezel design.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Why was the fix needed in the first place?

The camera notch cutout on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models aimed to bring a more modern-looking design to the lineup. However, this came with the notch in the middle that Apple fans had mixed reactions to.

Also Read |MacBook Pro (2021) FAQ: Next-gen ‘pro-level’ notebook and all your questions answered

The notch also started causing issues to both third-party software as well as Apple’s own operating system, with app menus and status bar items getting blanketed by the notch. The move brought criticism to Apple and users took to Twitter to mock the company for forgetting it had introduced a notch. as seen below.

The good news is that Apple says the workaround is temporary until developers fine-tune their apps to work perfectly with the notch, which is a first for the MacBook Pro lineup, which until now had flat screen edges on all four sides.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement