Apple’s MacBook Pro notch ‘fix’ shrinks screen, brings back thick bezels

One of the many improvements on the new MacBook Pro 2021 laptops are the thinner bezels on the top and sides of the display. However, the thinner bezels come with a center-aligned notch on the display, similar to the Apple iPhone series. The notch brings with it some more issues, and Apple now has a fix for this.

The new scale-to-fit feature works similarly to how a number of notch-hiding mechanisms work on smartphones – by using software to blackout a small area of the screen that encases the notch to leave users a flat, notch-free edge. While this meant a small portion of the screen on phones, on the new MacBook the same solution means a little more screen real estate.

Check out the fix in action as demonstrated by artist @Jatodaro on Twitter below.

Good news for notch haters! If you’ve got an app (or apps) with menus that collide with the notch, just Get Info on the app, and enable “Scale to fit below built-in camera”. While the app is running (even in the bg), your display is scaled.#Apple #M1Pro #M1Max #MacBookPro2021 pic.twitter.com/nlGqkFkXAH — Joseph from Sketch (@Jatodaro) October 27, 2021

The fix renders the thin-bezel design useless, by blacking out enough of the screen’s edges to mimic the older thick-bezel design.

Why was the fix needed in the first place?

The camera notch cutout on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models aimed to bring a more modern-looking design to the lineup. However, this came with the notch in the middle that Apple fans had mixed reactions to.

The notch also started causing issues to both third-party software as well as Apple’s own operating system, with app menus and status bar items getting blanketed by the notch. The move brought criticism to Apple and users took to Twitter to mock the company for forgetting it had introduced a notch. as seen below.

They could have at least done THIS.👀 pic.twitter.com/YhsoMgKhES — Jeff Chen (@jeffqchen) October 27, 2021

The good news is that Apple says the workaround is temporary until developers fine-tune their apps to work perfectly with the notch, which is a first for the MacBook Pro lineup, which until now had flat screen edges on all four sides.