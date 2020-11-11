Apple M1 launch: MacBook Pro and Mac mini with Intel chips are still available

MacBook Pro 13-inch with intel-powered processors still available (File Photo)

Apple revealed its M1 processor that will be powering new Macs at a special event yesterday. The 13-inch MacBook Air, Pro and Mac Mini will run on the newly-released chips with ARM-based architecture. Currently, the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,22,900. However, the Intel-powered MacBook Pro and Mac Mini will still be available from Apple for now.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with six-core i7 and eight-core i9 options which cost Rs 1,99,900 and Rs 2,39,900 respectively. On the other hand, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available in four main build options including the newly released ones with M1 processors with eight cores which cost Rs 1,22,900 and Rs 1,42,900 with 256GB SSD and 512GB SSD respectively. They have 8GB unified memory which can be increased to 16GB.

The older ones powered by Intel i5 quad-core processors with 16GB unified memory coupled with 512GB SSD and 1TB SSD currently cost Rs 1,74,900 and Rs 1,94,900 respectively. The older versions offer more storage compared to the ones with the M1 chip.

The new Mac mini was also launched at the event and the base model with 256GB storage costs just Rs 64,990 which is considerably lower than the six-core i5-powered Mac mini which costs Rs 1,04,990 for the sole 512GB storage model in India. The 512GB variant with an M1 processor is priced at Rs 84,900 which is still Rs 20,000 less than the older variant.

The only discontinued model is the older MacBook Air. The M1-powered new MacBook Air starts at the same price, Rs 92,900 for the 256GB model going up to Rs 1,17,900 for the 512GB variant.

According to Apple, the M1 processor based on 5nm technology will be able to deliver high performance with less power consumption. The new Macs will come pre-loaded with Big Sur OS and will be able to run iPhone and iPad apps.

