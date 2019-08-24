LG Gram series of laptop series launched in India: Price, specifications and features

LG has launched its new Gram series of laptops in India, which includes the G Gram 14, LG Gram 15 and LG Gram 17. All of the laptops will be made available for consumers to purchase on Amazon starting next week. LG Gram 14 is priced at Rs 95,000, whereas the Gram 15 and Gram 17 are priced at Rs 98,000 and Rs 1,26,000, respectively.

LG Gram 14 sports a 14-inch display and weighs in at 995 grams. It is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. The company claims that the device has a battery backup of 21.5 hours on a single charge.

LG Gram 15 sports a 15.6-inch display and weighs in at 1,099 grams. Just like the Gram 14, it is also powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. This also has a claimed battery life of 21.5 hours.

Lastly, the new LG Gram 17 sports a 17-inch WQXVGA IPS sRGB display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. It is powered by an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. All of this is backed by a 72Whr battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 19.5 hours of battery backup.

Gram 17 weighs in at 1,340 grams, which makes it the lightest 17-inch laptop currently available in the market. It also comes with a MIL-STD-810G rating, which includes resistance to shock, dust, extreme temperatures and more.

Features of the LG Gram 17 include a fingerprint reader, Precision Glass Touchpad, a backlit keyboard and DTS Headphone X audio support.