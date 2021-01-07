CES 2021: LG Gram 2021 laptop lineup with 11th Gen Intel processors

LG has announced its 2021 lineup of Gram laptops which will be powered by 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors ahead of CES 2021. A total of five models have been launched, which includes two convertible laptops in 14 and 16-inch screen sizes. Other LG Gram laptops are in 14, 16 and 17-inch screen sizes.

LG Gram lineup is known for its portability factor as the laptops are extremely light for their size. LG has maintained the standard as the 17-inch LG Gram weighs just 1.35 kg, which is the same as the previous generation. The 16 and 14-inch models weigh 1.19 kg and 999 grams respectively.

The LG Gram 17Z90P, 16Z90P, 14Z90P have same internal specifications apart from the display size and battery capacity. Also, all the laptops come with a 16:10 display ratio with 99 per cent DCI-P3 coverage.

Consumers have the option of choosing between laptops with Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics. They have up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage. On the connectivity front, all laptops support Wi-Fi 6, have two USB 4 Gen 3×2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4) ports, two USB 3.2 Gen2x1 ports, an HDMI port, a microSD/UFS port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

LG claims that the batteries on some models can last up to 19 hours. The 2-in 1 laptops that come in 14 and 16-inch screen sizes also have support for the Stylus pen (Wacom AES 2.0). This will come in handy for creators.

The price of the new range of LG Gram laptops is yet to be announced. The previous generation LG Gram 17 was priced at Rs 1,40,000 in India.

