LG Gram 17, Gram 2-in-1 announced ahead of CES 2019

LG has launched two new laptops under its Gram line of slim laptops ahead of CES 2019, which kicks off on January 8 in Las Vegas. The LG Gram 17 is one of the lightest notebooks with a 17-inch display, while the Gram 2-in-1 is a tablet-style notebook with a 14-inch screen. Prices and release dates are not yet announced by LG, but expect more details to be shared during the CES 2019.

Out of the two, LG Gram 17 laptop sports a 17-inch (2560×1600) Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) display with an aspect ratio of 16:10.LG says it’s managed to fit a 17-inch screen within a 15.6-inch class body. It comes with Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port, three USB 3.1 ports, microSD card support, HDMI, a backlit keyboard, and a headphone jack. The Gram 17 will be available in white or silver colour.

The Gram 2, on the other hand, comes with a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 touch display with Corning Glass protection. The 2-in-1 come with a Wacom pen and a slew of standard ports such as a USB 3.0 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 ports, a microSD card slot, an HMDI port, and a headphone jack. This convertible laptop is available in one single color: dark silver.

Both notebooks feature Intel 8th generation core processors, either 8GB or 16GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB of solid state drive. Both are available with 72W batteries, fingerprint sensors, MIL-STD-810g certification for protection.