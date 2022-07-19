scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

LG to launch new Gram laptops during Amazon Prime Day 2022 in India

LG has announced the Gram 14, Gram 16, Gram 16 2-in-1 and Gram 17 laptops, which will launch on Prime Day.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
July 19, 2022 5:11:41 pm
All the newly-released LG Gram laptops have full metal bodies made out of a Magnesium alloy. (Image credit: LG)

LG will launch its latest series of Gram laptops during Amazon Prime Day on July 23. The ultra-light and portable laptops will work on the Intel Evo platform with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. They will all come with LPDDR5 RAM and NVMe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The company has launched four new models as part of the new lineup including LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q), LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90Q), and LG Gram 14 (14Z90Q).

“LG Gram has been designed to maximize consumer usability. The new models with additional features like facial recognition and noise cancellation aim at transforming the user experience. We provide our customers with the latest cutting-edge technology to enhance their lifestyle. We believe this new 2022 LG Gram lineup will set new standards in user experience, and we are confident our customers will love it,” said Hak Hyun Kim, Director, Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India, in a press statement.

LG Gram 14 review: Who said light and thin is not good

LG Gram 17 and Gram 16 come with a high-resolution WQXGA (2560×1600) screen, while the LG Gram 14 features WUXGA (1920×1200). The laptops all support 99 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptops’ display panels feature an anti-glare coating to prevent unwanted reflections and they come with an HD IR Webcam.

The laptops come with AI features like face login, LG Glance by Mirametrix and AI noise cancellation. All laptops come with Thunderbolt 4 support and are charged through USB-C ports.

The flagship Gram 17 weighs just 1,350 grams despite having a 17-inch screen, while the Gram 16 and Gram 14 weigh 1,199 grams and 999 grams respectively. Due to the narrow bezels and hidden hinge design, all four models have a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. All laptops have full metal bodies made from Magnesium alloy and built to pass the MIL-STD-810G standard of durability and functioning. The LG Gram series will start at Rs 94,999.

Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here's a closer look
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
