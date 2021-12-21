LG announces first ever gaming laptop: Check features, specifications

LG pulled out from the smartphone market globally earlier this year. However, the brand has now decided to enter a new segment. The brand announced its first ever gaming laptop recently, called the LG UltraGear 17G90Q. The UltraGear 17G90Q is a premium laptop with high-end specifications and will go on sale early in 2022.

Ahead of that, here’s all you need to know about the LG UltraGear 17G90Q, including features and the specifications.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q: Specifications

The UltraGear 17G90Q features a 17.3-inch, 1920×1080 resolution IPS LCD panel. This panel supports 300Hz refresh rate and has a claimed 1ms response time with 99 per cent sRGB coverage.

The laptop sports a Dark Grey and Purple colour scheme. (Image Source: LG)

The laptop also comes with an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processor, although LG has not revealed what exact chip was used. For graphics, there is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with either 16GB RAM or 32GB RAM. For storage users get up to 1TB M.2 NVMe storage.

For connectivity, users get a USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C with USB-PD and Thunderbolt 4. There is also a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a headphone out port and an HDMI port. Also included is an Ethernet port, a microSD slot and a DC-in port for charging.

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q also features a fingerprint reader on the power button along with an FHD webcam with dual microphone and an IR camera. There is WiFi 6 support and DTS X Ultra-supporting stereo speakers. LG’s UltraGear Studio software is also present to control cooling, performance and per-key RGB lighting, something gamers will definitely like.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q: Pricing

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q doesn’t have an official price yet, but that is expected to be revealed when the laptop is actually available to purchase, or during CES 2022, which is not too far away.