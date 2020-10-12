Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is a lightweight notebook powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors

With the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, Lenovo promises up to 15 hours of 1080p video playback and 13 hours of office productivity.

Lenovo is bringing its Yoga Slim 7i Carbon to India, a notebook that weighs at just 996 grams. The ultralightweight notebook uses Lenovo’s second-generation proprietary fibre material technology that reduces material weight by up to 40 per cent while still maintaining durability.

It is powered by either an Intel 11th Gen Core i5 or i7 with Intel’s new Iris Xe integrated graphics, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

The laptop lacks a touchscreen display, although the Yoga Slim 7i features a 13-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10 aspect ratio and provides over four million pixels for sharper images. It also comes with three USB-C ports as well as Wi-Fi 6. You also find two 2W Dolby Atmos-certified speakers to enjoy surround sound experience.

Perhaps the highlight of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is its battery life. According to Lenovo, the 50Wh battery can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback or up to 13 hours of all-day use. And thanks to Lenovo’s Rapid Charge Boost, 15 minutes of charging will provide two hours of use.

The launch of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes at a time when there has been a significant increase in laptop sales, thanks to the pandemic. With more people now working from home and kids attending online classes, PC sales and usage have all doubled. In fact, the global PC market grew by almost 13 per cent in the third quarter, according to Canalys. Lenovo maintained the top position in the market during the third quarter, followed by HP and Dell.

