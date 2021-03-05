Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible laptop launched in India, price starts at Rs 86,990

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 convertible laptop has been launched in India and the price starts from Rs 86,990. The latest Lenovo laptop comes with AMD’s Ryzen 4000 Series mobile processor, supports stylus and Dolby Atmos. The brand is claiming that users will get up to 18 hours of battery life with this convertible laptop. Keep reading to know everything about Lenovo Yoga 6.

Lenovo Yoga 6: Full specifications

Lenovo Yoga 6 has a 360-degree hinge, which enables you to use the laptop in three different ways. You can use it as a tablet by laying it completely flat with the screen parallel to the keyboard. The device also supports the tent mode. You can of course use the laptop in the standard way. It ships with Windows 10 Home OS out of the box.

It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, which is backed by up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and built-in AMD Radeon graphics. Lenovo is offering the device with up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD. The convertible laptop comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD IPS multi-touch display with 300nits of peak brightness and 72 percent NTSC colour gamut.

There is a 720p webcam and the company has also added a privacy shutter, so privacy-conscious users don’t need to worry about that. Under the hood, there is a 60WHr battery, which is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life. The Lenovo Yoga 6 supports stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, as well as Lenovo Digital Pen for sketching and browsing.

One will also find a fingerprint sensor on the side of the keyboard, which has been added for secure login. In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports two USB Type-A ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, two USB Type-C ports, and one headphone/ mic combo. The laptop also has an adjustable two-level backlit keyboard and also supports Alexa voice assistance.

Lenovo Yoga 6 price in India, sale date

The newly launched Lenovo Yoga 6 is priced at Rs 86,990 in India. The convertible laptop is already up for pre-order and it will go on sale on March 10. Interested buyers can get it via Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. It will be available in a single Abyss Blue colour option. The company has confirmed that the new Lenovo Yoga 6 laptop will soon be made available in offline stores too.