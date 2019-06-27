Lenovo will now let users in India customise their PC with new service

Lenovo has announced that it will allow its customers in India to customise the laptops they want to buy under its ‘Made To Order’ service. The latest service is currently available to the company’s ThinkPad range of laptops and will be rolled out later for other laptop ranges by Lenovo later this year.

According to the company, the ‘Made To Order’ service offers over 100,000 configurations to the buyers for creating their own factory-built custom PC. The laptops which ordered from this service will be custom made by Lenovo and delivered to the customers’ address in over two weeks.

The buyers will be able to customise their laptops based on parameters such as CPU with the option of AMD/ Intel. Under Intel CPU, the customization options include Core i3, i5 and i7. Apart from CPU, there is an option for storage in which customers can select between Standard Hard Disks and High-speed SSD.

The parameters also include graphics (Standard in-built graphics or dedicated graphics AMD/ NVIDIA graphics), screen (touch or non-touch screen) and pre-installed softwares (such as MS Office, Adobe suite, Anti-virus solutions, etc).

Apart from these, the customers can also add accessories such as upgraded extra battery, ethernet dongles, expansion docks, external monitors and more. Lenovo will also be offering the option to chose for premier support such as extended warranty and accidental damage protection.

To build their own PC, the customers will first need to log on to https://www.lenovo.com/in/en/customise-to-order/ then select their base model, choose from the specs, upgrades and accessories and place the order. The product will be delivered at customers doorstep.