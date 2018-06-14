Lenovo ThinkPad P52 VR-ready laptop with 128GB RAM launched

ThinkPad P52 features a 15.6-inch 4K/UHD touchscreen display, up to 8th Gen Intel Xeon hexa-core processor, Nvidia Quadro 3200 GPU ThinkPad P52 features a 15.6-inch 4K/UHD touchscreen display, up to 8th Gen Intel Xeon hexa-core processor, Nvidia Quadro 3200 GPU

Lenovo has launched the Lenovo ThinkPad P52, a 15.6-inch laptop with VR-ready features. The highlights of the new Lenovo ThinkPad P52 is the 8th Gen Intel Xeon hexa-core processor, and massive amount of storage of up to 6TB.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P52 features a 15.6-inch 4K/UHD touchscreen display with 100 percent NTSC colour gamut and Adobe RGB coverage and maximum brightness of 400 nits. The 8th gen Intel Xeon hexa-core processor is paired with up to Nvidia Quadro P3200 GPU, the mobile Nvidia workstation GPU designed to support Virtual Reality and work in compact 15-inch display. The laptop supports up to 128GB DDR4 RAM (depends on the combination of ECC vs non-ECC).

Notably, Lenovo this year introduced plenty of ThinkPad laptops including the high-end ThinkPad T480s and ThinkPad X1 Carbon 2018. With the Lenovo ThinkPad P52, the company has added another laptop to its mobile workstation lineup. The ThinkPad P52 features a basic functional design similar to other ThinkPad P series laptops.

Lenovo will be providing users with five choices of operating system options that include- Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, Ubuntu, or Red Hat Linux. The laptop will come pre-loaded with Lenovo Vintage and Microsoft Office 2016 trial version. The ThinkPad P52 has an infrared camera and an additional 720p camera.

The new ThinkPad also includes two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, three USB 3.1 Type-A, one HDMI 2.0, one mini DisplayPort 1.4, headphone jack and an SD card reader. The laptop offers Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Gigabit Ethernet and optional Cat 9 4G LTE under its connectivity suite. It measures a dimension of 14.9×9.9×1.0 in/377x252x25 mm and starts at 2.5kgs. Lenovo has not announced the price and availability of the new ThinkPad laptop yet.

