Lenovo launches dual screen ThinkBook Plus: Price, specs and other details

Lenovo has launched a new dual screen notebook with an E-Ink display as an offering for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), called the ThinkBook Plus. Apart from this, the company has also launched a number of new services and solutions for SMBs to fulfill their IT needs in the post-pandemic time. These new services include Lenovo Premier Support, ThinkShield and SmartFleet Services, and Lenovo Device As a Service.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus

The ThinkBook Plus is priced at Rs 99,990 and is currently available via Lenovo.com and Amazon in an Iron Grey colour option.

It features a dual display setup, consisting of a 13.3-inch full HD display inside and a 10.8-inch e-Ink display on the outer shell, which users can use to take notes with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen. The outer display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, which according to the company helps with the outer display to have enhanced scratch resistance, and reduced scratch visibility.

The device is powered by Intel’s 10th generation i5 or i7 processor. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM paired with up to 512GB M.2 PCIE SSD along with Intel’s Optane memory. The device runs Windows 10 operating system.

Lenovo Premier Support

Lenovo Premier Support is a priority service support service, which customers can have direct access too at any time (24x7x365). The company claims that with this service it provides customers unscripted tech support to every employee in every location of the SMB.

Lenovo Holiday 2020 lineup: Yoga 9i, Tab 11 Pro, Smart Clock Essential announced

Lenovo Managed Services

Lenovo’s Managed Services include ThinkShield and Smart Fleet Services. ThinkShield is a custom solution, which protects data with comprehensive end-to-end protection. Whereas, Smart Fleet Services is an IT asset management service. It allows SMBs to gain control of their endpoints, increase security, optimize the end-user experience and automate routine manual tasks

Lenovo Device As a Service

Lenovo Device As a Service (DaaS) combines hardware, services and software into a single, configurable solution. Thus providing a faster device refresh and better support at an predictable, affordable periodic fee.

