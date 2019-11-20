Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 with up to AMD Radeon 625 graphics launched in India

Lenovo has launched its new ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 laptops in India. Both the devices are designed and developed to cater to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Both the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 are scheduled to go on sale starting the first week of December. They will be made available at a starting price of Rs 30,990. The company has not revealed the exact pricing for all the laptop variants as of now.

Both the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 were unveiled at IFA 2019 and come with a number of key features. They come with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, zinc-alloy hinges, up to AMD Radeon 625 of dedicated graphics and more.

Due to both of these laptops being focused at SMBs, Lenovo is touting that it offers international warranty and support for up to five years. Along with next-business-day repair service and prioritised parts access.

They also feature an optional Smart Power On feature, which utilises the power button to recognise the users fingerprint to turn on. Lenovo Vantage, Wi-Fi security feature has also been built-in to the laptops, which detects and notifies the users about malicious networks in realtime.

Keeping security in mind, both the laptops feature a physical shutter for the webcam, which the company is calling the ThinkShutter. They feature hot keys for Skype, for users to answer or hang up Skype for Business calls. They come with integrated dual-array, Skype for Business-certified microphones and stereo speakers.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 sports a 14-inch full HD IPS display. It is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with AMD Radeon 625 graphics. The device comes with dual drive support with up to 2TB HDD and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

Coming to the Lenovo ThinkBook 15, which sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display. It is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with AMD Radeon 620 graphics. It also has dual drive support with up to 2TB HDD and 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

Both the ThinkBook variants come with up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM. The company claims that the laptops have a battery life of up to 12 hours and support RapidCharge technology, which is rated to charge the devices up to 80 per cent in one hour.