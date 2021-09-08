Here’s everything Lenovo announced at its ‘Tech World 2021’ event

Lenovo has introduced a slew of premium laptops as part of the Tech World 2021 event. These include the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and the new 16-inch ultra-slim Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro which come with the next-gen Windows 11 operating system.

The company has also released the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook which is a 2-in-1 detachable laptop. The laptops are expected to go on sale starting next month.

Lenovo also showcased its range of premium P-Series tablets, including the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and the Lenovo Tab P11 5G tablet. Here is everything you need to know.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro packs up to 16GB Dual Channel DDR4 and up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.22 (Image source: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon comes with a 14-inch QHD+ (2880 x1800) display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. The display supports 100% DCI-P3 and comes with Dolby Vision HDR.

The device comes with up to 16GB Dual Channel LPDDR4x RAM and1TB SSD PCIe M.22. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon runs on Windows 11 and packs a 61WHr battery which is said to offer up to 14 hours of battery life as per the company.

For audio, the device supports Dolby Atmos Speaker System. Under the hood, the laptop features up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Series Mobile Processors with AMD Radeon Graphics.

The laptop is also available in an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics variant. The 14-inch Yoga Slim 7 Carbon laptop will be available at a starting price of $1,289.99 (approx Rs 94,688.30) starting next month.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro is available in Cloud Grey and Storm Grey colour variants (Image source: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro weighs 2.1kg and comes with a 16-inch QHD display. The screen supports 500 nits brightness, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision HDR and up to 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Under the hood, the laptop comes with up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor. For graphics the laptop will come with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 discrete graphics.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro packs up to 16GB Dual Channel DDR4 and 1TB SSD PCIe M.22. The laptop runs on Windows 11.

As far as battery is concerned, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro packs a 75WHr battery which is said to offer up to 12.5 hours of battery life.

For audio, the device supports Dolby Atmos Speaker System. The 16-inch Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptop (called IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro in North America) will start at $1,449 (approx Rs 1,06,360) and is expected to be available on Lenovo.com starting next month.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

The device will be offered in Storm Grey and Abyss Blue colour variants (Image source: Lenovo)

The Chromebook is 7.24mm thick and weighs 700g. It features a 13.3-inch FHD OLED display with support for 400 nits brightness and 100% DCI-P3.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. The laptop comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with support for up to 256GB eMMC SSD2.

The device comes with a 42WHr battery which is said to offer a backup of up to 15 hours. The IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook will be available at a starting price of $429.99 (approx Rs 31,562) starting October.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro comes in a Storm Grey variant (Image source: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features a 2k 12.6-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and offers a peak brightness of 600 nits.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 11.

The tablet comes with quad JBL speakers and supports Dolby Atmos for improved audio performance. It comes with a 10200mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The tablet comes with a keyboard which can be easily attached to the tablet. Additionally users can detach the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3 that auto-pairs with your tablet to launch the Instant Memo app to notes anywhere on the screen.

The pen can also be used as a remote control to skip songs or take a selfie. The tablet will also be available in an optional 5G variant in certain regions.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet with Wi-Fi only will start at $609.99 and is expected to be available on Lenovo.com starting October 2021.

The 5G model of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will not available in North America but is expected to be offered in Europe, Middle East, and Africa(EMEA) in October 2021 at a starting price of 899€ (without VAT).14

Lenovo Tab P11 5G

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is offered in multiple color choices: Moon White, Storm Grey and Modernist Teal (Image source: Lenovo)

The tablet sports a 2K 11-inch IPS screen with support for Dolby Vision and 400 nits brightness. The tablet supports 5G connectivity via nano SIM card.

Under the hood the device is powered by the Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G runs on Android 11. For audio the tablet packs 4 JBL speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. As far as battery is concerned, the device packs a 7700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G tablet is expected to be offered in EMEA at a starting price of 499€ (without VAT) starting October 2021.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5 for connectivity (Image source: Lenovo)

Lenovo also released its Smart Wireless Earbuds which comes with 11mm dynamic drivers. The device packs 6 mics (3 mics per earbud) with ANC.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5 for connectivity and comes with touch Controls. It also comes with IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. The earbuds are said to offer up to 7 hours of payback time(with ANC off).

When used with the charging case they capable of enabling 28 hours of listening time as per the company.

Without case, earbuds alone capable of up to 7 hours of listening time 11. The Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds will be offered in Black and White colour options. The Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds will start at $99.99(approx Rs 7,340).