Lenovo Legion Y730 laptop, C730 Cube, and Y25f-10 gaming monitor launched in India

Lenovo has launched a slew of new gaming products in the Indian market including Legion Y730, Legion Y530, Legion C730, Legion T730, and Legion T530. Lenovo has launched a slew of new gaming products in the Indian market including Legion Y730, Legion Y530, Legion C730, Legion T730, and Legion T530.

Lenovo has launched two new gaming laptops, a gaming tower, and a gaming cube in India under its Legion sub-brand which is focused on gaming. The lineup includes Legion Y730, Legion Y530, Legion C730, Legion T730, and Legion T530 respectively. The company also launched a new gaming monitor, Legion Y25f-10. All these products will be made available in the Indian market through Lenovo’s official website, Lenovo, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Ezone stores.

Lenovo Legion Y530, Y730: Specifications, price

The Lenovo Legion Y530 sports a 15-inch full HD IPS display which has a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is powered by Intel’s 8th generation Core i processors paired with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX graphic cards. It comes with up to 32GB of RAM along with a 512GB PCIe SSD and a 2TB conventional hard drive. All of this is backed by a 52.5WHr battery compiled with a dual-channel cooling system. The Legion Y530 and Legion Y730 start at Rs 85,585 and Rs 96,025 in the Indian market.

Also Read: Lenovo Yoga Book C930 first impressions and hands-on: No keyboard, say hello to a second display

Legion Y730 is available in two display sizes – 15-inch and 17-inch full HD IPS displays with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is powered by Intel’s 8th generation Core i processors paired with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX graphic cards. It comes with up to 16GB of Corsair DDR4 RAM along with a 512GB PCIe SSD and a 2TB conventional hard drive.

Lenovo Leigon C730 is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i processors paired with Nvidia GTX graphics. Lenovo Leigon C730 is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i processors paired with Nvidia GTX graphics.

Lenovo Legion C730, Y25F-10: Specifications, price

Coming to the Legion C730, it is a cube-shaped small form factor PC which comes packaged in a metal chassis with a transparent top panel. The device is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i processors paired with Nvidia GTX graphics and an overclocked Corsair DDR4 RAM. Additionally, the device features a dual-channel thermal system to keep the system cool while performing heaving gaming activities. The Legion C730 cube is priced at Rs 1,34,599.

Also Read: Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W fitness band launched: Price in India, features and specifications

Lenovo also launched the Legion Y25f-10 gaming monitor, it sports a 24.5-inch bezel-less display with a 144Hz refresh rate and integrated AMD FreeSync technology. The company claims that the display has a response rate of 1ms to minimise input and display shutter lag.

Also Read: Lenovo Ideapad 530S review: Minimalistic design, big on features

The company also launched two new tower PCs, Legion T730 and the Legion T530 both of which are extremely similar to the Legion Y730 and Legion C530 gaming laptops. With a few exceptions like the addition of a variant with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, VR-ready, and optional liquid cooling. Lenovo Legion T730, Legion T530 towers start at Rs 1,34,599 and Rs 86,299 respectively and the Legion Y25f-10 gaming monitor is priced at 17,100.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd