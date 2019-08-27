Lenovo Legion Y540 launched in India: Price, specifications and first impressions

Lenovo has updated its Legion Y540 gaming laptop in India. It starts at Rs 69,990 and will be made available via leading e-tailers, Lenovo.com and the company’s own stores across the country for users to purchase.

The new Legion Y540 feels more like a professional laptop than a gaming laptop from the outside. Unlike gaming laptops, the Legion Y540 doesn’t have any sort of RGB lighting and gives an overall professional look with minimalist looks and its Raven Black paint job. Here’s our first impression of the Lenovo Legion Y540.

The company claims the new Legion Y540 comes has desktop calibre gaming with its Lenovo Vantage software which can fine-tune your gaming style, a dual-channel thermal system and a near bezel-less 15.6-inch 144Hz refresh rate display.

Lenovo Legion Y540 sports a 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is good for gaming and is quite smooth. The anti-glare coating does make it look a bit dull, however, it comes in use when you are sitting in a bright room with the light positioned behind you.

It is powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor, which provides consumers with high-performance graphics in the mobile segment while at the same time consuming more power. The processor is easily able to handle games like Call of Duty: Ghosts, CS:GO, Need For Speed Most Wanted, and FIFA 19.

The processor is paired with the Nvidia RTX2060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. This GPU comes with ray tracing capabilities, which I am yet to test out, however, from the performance it has delivered till now I am impressed. The laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which consists of two 8GB RAM sticks slotted into it. The RAM can be upgraded to 32GB.

Being a gaming laptop sporting the Nvidia RTX2060 GPU, it would have been nice if Lenovo offer 32GB of RAM or 16GB of RAM installed into a single DIM. Currently, to upgrade to 32GB you will have to remove both 8GB DIMs and replace them with two 16GB ones.

Storage on the laptop is a 1TB M2 SSD, which brings good read and write speeds along with a fast boot time. The laptop comes pre-installed with a 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home and Office Home & Student 2019, which is a good combination as it gets most of the non-gaming work done. The company did not tweak the Windows installation even a bit as the tablet mode is still available, even when the laptop does not come with a touch screen.

The display looks top class and very modern and is nearly bezel-less from the top and the sides. But Lenovo has moved the 720p webcam to the bottom. It is a good webcam as it gives a clear output, which can be used to video chat or even to stream live. But the placement can make one look odd.

Lenovo’s new Legion laptop comes with 2x2W Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which are decent. The sound can be muffled due to its downward-firing speakers.

Though the laptop comes with a dual-channel thermal system, I found that the right panel beside the touchpad would get extremely hot at times, so much so I wouldn’t be able to touch it. The touchpad is not so good, however, I did not run into any problems with it as I prefer using a gaming mouse.

The full size keyboard does not feature an enter button besides the num pad and the spacebar can disturb gameplay and the typing experience. One would have loved RGB lighting to the keyboard, but this one has a single white LED light that bleeds through the raised keys.

All of this is backed by a 3 Cell 57Wh battery, which can help the laptop run without any issues for three to four hours while gaming. The best feature about the laptop is that it supports 270W fast charging, which comes as a blessing, as one can rapidly charge the laptop when in need and go about their day.