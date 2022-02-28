Lenovo Legion Slim 7 launched in India: Price, specifications

Lenovo has launched one of the slimmest gaming laptops to date, aimed at content creators in India. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 weighs just under 2 kgs and is powered by the latest Ryzen mobile processor.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 features and specifications

The Legion Slim 7 comes with a 15.6-inch anti-glare display, offering 1440p resolutions at a 165Hz refresh rate. The entire laptop, when folded, measures just 18mm and comes under 2kgs, making it ideal for professional Esports players to carry around. The lid has a zero-bump, 180-degree hinge with slim bezels, and at the front, features a webcam with a privacy shutter.

Powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, coupled with an RTX 3060 graphics card, letting you play games at the highest graphical settings. It is also equipped with the Legion AI Engine, which is an in-built technology that dynamically shifts power between CPU and GPU to deliver more frame rates.

To overcome heating issues, the Legion Slim 7 comes with Coldfront 3.0 AI technology, taking thermal efficiency to the next level. The company boasts of uninterrupted battery life of up to 8 hours and a Rapid Charge Support that allows users to stay unplugged for longer periods. The new Truestrike keyboard features highly advanced soft-landing switches that are silent.

Additionally, Lenovo is partnering with Xbox to bring Game Pass to owners of the Legion slim 7, and all other consumer laptops including the Yoga and IdeaPad series. Upon purchase, users will be granted 3 months of Game Pass subscription at no additional cost. All you need is a Microsoft account, which is created when you first set up your laptop.

The subscription brings over 100 high-quality PC games, which can be downloaded and played for free until the period expires.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 pricing and availability

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes in Shadow Black colour and is now available at Rs 1,44,990 on Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive stores, and all online & offline retailers.