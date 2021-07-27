Lenovo Legion 5 Pro launched in India: Specifications, Price

Lenovo has launched its latest gaming laptop – the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro in India. The company has also launched gamer-centric Legion Ultimate Support, which is the company’s comprehensive service and support offering designed specifically for gamers. The laptops pack the latest generation AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and up to 140W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. Here is everything you should know about the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: Specifications and features

The laptop features a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and has a 16:10 aspect ratio. The device has Dolby Vision, HDR400 certification.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU that has 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB and a 1TB SSD for storage that can be configured up to 2TB. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home out of the box.

For audio, the laptop comes with two 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio. There is a 720p webcam with a shutter. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with an 80Whe battery with a rapid charge feature that can charge the laptop up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The keyboard has four-zone RGB lighting as well. For connectivity, the laptop offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI port, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: Pricing

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro which comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB RAM is priced at Rs 1,39,990. There is also another variant with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 32GB RAM that costs Rs 1,59,990. Both models are offered in Storm Grey colour and are available for pre-order from Amazon and Lenovo India website. The company’s gamer-centric Legion Ultimate Support is available at Rs 999 for a year and Rs 1,999 for two years.