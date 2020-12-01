Lenovo Legion 5 powered by AMD Ryzen 5 launched in India: Price, specifications

Lenovo Legion 5 comes with a Legion TrueStrike keyboard, which the company claims provides users with hair-trigger accuracy. (Image: Lenovo)

Lenovo has launched its latest gaming laptop, the Legion 5. It is powered by the 7nm AMD Ryzen 5 4600H-Series mobile processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU. It is available in the sole Phantom Black colour option and is priced at Rs 75,990 for the base variant. The device is currently available on Lenovo.com and Lenovo Exclusive Stores, and will soon be made available across other online partner platforms, and retail stores. The device comes bundled with one year of free Premium Care and one year of Accidental Damage Protection.

The new Lenovo Legion 5 comes with a Legion TrueStrike keyboard, which the company claims provides users with hair-trigger accuracy. It also features the company’s own Legion Coldfront 2.0 cooling technology, Hybrid Mode, Rapid Charge Pro and Lenovo Q-Control 3.0.

Lenovo Legion 5 sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with a full HD 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It features three mylar bezels around the display with a physical privacy shutter for the 720p HD webcam. The company claims that the laptop has an industrial design with a seamless fusion of practicality, precision and performance built for the multitasking gamer.

The laptop comes with a 256GBPCIe NVMe M.2 SSD paired with a 1TB hard drive for storage. It features two 2W integrate speakers from Harman Kardon along with Dolby Atmos headphone support. The device runs on Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home operating system.

The company claims that the device can last for up to 8 hours on a single charge, thanks to technologies like Hybrid Mode by Lenovo Vantage.

“In the current scenario, with gaming becoming more mainstream, people tend to use a single laptop for work, studies, entertainment and more, leading to consumers demanding smarter, stylish and high-performance laptops. Legion over the last 2 years, with its unique ‘work and play’ design approach has been able to build a strong community and become the fastest growing gaming brand in India. With the AMD powered Legion 5, we expand this high-performance range to deliver superior gaming experience by offering a cream of the crop machine performance, an immersive visual experience and a style that fulfils the requirement of a modern day gamer. The Legion brand has been massively appreciated by the gaming community for breakthrough innovations, and with the Legion 5 we continue to raise the bar on innovation,” said Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd