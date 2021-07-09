Lenovo launches Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 in India: Price, specs

Lenovo has launched new detachable PCs. The latest Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will cost you Rs 79,999, whereas the IdeaPad Duet 3 is priced at Rs 29,999. Both the devices will be available for purchase via the company’s official site and Amazon. The products will be up for sale from July 12.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i weighs about 1.16kg and is the first-ever Yoga PC with a detachable, backlit Bluetooth keyboard. The latter will enable freestyle working mode. It comes with an adjustable kickstand for easier viewing and switching into drafting mode. This ultra-thin detachable 2-in-1 PC allows users to choose between the tablet mode, with or without a kickstand; and the traditional laptop mode after attaching the keyboard.

The device also supports the company’s Lenovo digital assistant and facial login via the infrared (IR) camera with Windows Hello. There are also intelligent presence-sensing features from Glance by Mirametrix to help protect the screen from shoulder-surfing neighbours. The Yoga Duet 7i comes with a rechargeable Lenovo e-Color Pen which has a built-in smart sensor that allows users to pick colours from guides or any real-life object by simply touching the object’s surface with the pen’s tip while pressing down.

This device is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It offers support for Dolby Audio as well as Dolby Vision. The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i sports a 13-inch IPS 2K touchscreen display with narrow bezels, 100 percent sRGB, and 450nits of bright. Lenovo is promising that this PC will offer up to 10.8 hours of battery life which is optimized by AI for up to 20 percent extended battery life with Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: Specifications

This is the company’s first-ever IdeaPad PC with a detachable Bluetooth (5.0) keyboard, and a folio kickstand that supports Lenovo Digital Pen as well. Lenovo says that the IdeaPad Duet 3 features a compact and lightweight design, which will make it easier for users to carry it anywhere.

It is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which is backed by Intel UHD graphics 600. The PC ships with Windows 10 OS. It comes with 4GB Soldered DDR4-2400 RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The device is available with up to 10.3-inch Full HD IPS display with 340nits of brightness.

Lenovo claims users will get up to seven hours of battery life with this IdeaPad PC. The IdeaPad Duet 3 also supports Cortana digital assistant as well dual 360-degree mics.. There is also a privacy shutter on the webcam that helps users safeguard themselves from unwanted onlookers.