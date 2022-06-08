Lenovo launches Yoga AIO 7: An AMD-powered 27-inch all-in-one desktop PC

Lenovo has launched its premium all-in-one desktop PC, the Yoga AIO 7, in India today. The PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen series processor. It will come with an AMD Radeon GPU and “JBL Harman-certified” stereo speakers. Here is everything you need to know about the device and where you can get it.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: Features and specifications

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is an all-in-one desktop PC with a 27-inch 4K UHD touch display that supports a 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut. This one has a three-side borderless IPS display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a peak brightness of 360 nits and touch-screen support.

It comes powered by an eight-core sixteen-threaded AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (up to 45W thermal design power) processor with a base frequency of 3.2 GHz that can be boosted up to 4.4 GHz. The processor has 4MB of L2 cache and 16MB of L3 cache.

It comes with 16GB (2x 8GB) RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It comes with Windows 11 home, Office Home and Student 2021 out of the box. The PC includes a wireless keyboard and mouse as well.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 weighs 13.06 kg. Connectivity options include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (one can support “Link mode”) and one combo input-output, one 3.5 mm audio jack and two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port (output), and one RJ-45 ethernet port. There’s also one camera connector at the top of the device. It supports WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity as well.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: pricing and availability

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 will be available on Lenovo’s website and Amazon starting today. It will be available through the company’s offline retail channels later. It comes in only one colour—Cloud Grey—and will cost Rs 1,71,990.