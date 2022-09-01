Lenovo launches ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022, other products at IFA 2022: Check details

Lenovo’s ThinkPad series of products has a new folding member with the new 16-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold, the second-generation follow up to the original ThinkPad X1 Fold. The new ThinkPad Fold comes with 12th gen Intel mobile processors, Windows 11, more screen and other changes. Here’s all you need to know about it.

The new ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with Intel’s 12th-gne processors and that alone is a significant upgrade from the original’s Lakefield processors. You will get Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics this time, along with SSD storage of up to 1TB and up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The larger 16.3-inch OLED display also can be used in both landscape and portrait, and can be folded when you want to use the laptop in different forms. You also get up to 600 nits of HDR brightness and Dolby Vision support.

Users will now also get a full-size backlit keyboard with a large haptik trackpad and TrackPoint support. The keyboard can be magnetically attached to the lower half of the ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 to turn it into a more traditional form-factor.

When unfolded, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is just 8.6mm thin and it comes with MIL-STD-810H durability. You also get three USB Type-C ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Other features include dual microphone arrays, Dolby speakers and a nano-SIM card tray with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Other Lenovo products at IFA 2022

Lenovo also launched two new P11 series tablets and a new 16-inch IdeaPad 5i Chromebook at the event. Other products include the Lenovo T1 smart glasses with wearable display, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 laptop and a range of new monitors.