Lenovo announces new ThinkPad laptops, Chromebooks ahead of MWC 2021

Lenovo has launched its latest range of ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC). These include the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, ThinkPad L13 Gen 2, ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2, IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, and IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook. While the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme offers power in a sleek design, the ThinkPad L-series laptop models pack the latest AMD Ryzen Mobile processors. Here is everything you should know about these laptops.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2, ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2: Specifications and features

The ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 measures 311.5x219x17.6mm, and weighs 1.43 kg. On the other hand, the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 measures 311.5x219x17.6mm and weighs 1.38 kg. The Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 and ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 pack 13.3-inch screens with 300 nits of peak brightness. Both the devices run on Windows 10 Pro. While the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 comes with up to FHD resolution and optional touch interface support, the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 comes with only a touchscreen FHD display. The laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro chipset with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The laptops can be equipped with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD. The devices come with 46Whr batteries and offer connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, an HDMI 2.0 port and two USB Type-C 3.2 ports among others.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 specifications, features

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme measures 359.5×253.8×17.7mm, weighs 1.81 kg and runs on Windows 10 Pro. The laptop comes with a 16-inch display with up to 4K resolution, offers 600 nits of peak brightness and HDR400 certification. Under the hood, the device features up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro processor with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 16GB VRAM. Users can get up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD for storage. The laptop comes with a 90Whr battery. The laptop also comes with support for Dolby Atmos Speaker. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-C 3.1 ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports among others.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: Specifications and features

While the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook weighs 1.42 kg, the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook weighs 1.35 kg. Both the Chromebooks come with up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPUs and run on Google’s Chrome OS. While the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook features a 13.3-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display, the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook comes with a a 14-inch FHD touchscreen IPS display. You can equip the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook with up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and up to a 512GB SSD. On the other hand, the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook comes in a single 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptops offer dual 2W stereo speakers with Waves Audio tuning.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook will be available at a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs 35,400) from July in Sand and Storm Grey colours. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook price also starts at EUR 399 and will be available this month in Abyss Blue and Iron Grey colours. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 price starts at EUR 2,099 (roughly Rs 1.86 lakh), the ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 starts at EUR 649 (roughly Rs 57,600), and the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 starts at EUR 749 (roughly Rs 66,500). These devices will be available from August this year. As of now, the company has not confirmed the Indian launch date of these devices. We will have to wait a while longer to know more.