Lenovo launches new generation of ThinkPad, ThinkCentre PCs, security solution

Lenovo today announced the new generation of ThinkPad and ThinkCentre personal computers alongside other commercial AI-enabled IoT (internet of things) and security solutions. The new lineup includes ThinkPad T490 and X390, ThinkCentre Nano and Nano IoT, ThinkPad P43s and ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 mobile workstations, ThinkVision 43.3-inch P44w ultra-wide dual-display monitor, and ThinkSmart Hub 500– a conferencing solution.

Lenovo ThinkPad T490

The ThinkPad T490 is a lightweight (1.46kg) and thin (17.9mm) laptop powered by i7 8th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA graphics. The device has a WQHD Dolby Vision screen with 500 nit brightness and features Dolby Audio Premium with two up-firing speakers and dual far-field microphones.

ThinkPad P43s

Lenovo claims that the ThinkPad P43s is amongst the smallest and lightest portable workstations available today. It comes with a WQHD 2560 x 1440 500-nit display that supports 100 per cent Adobe colour gamut and Dolby Vision HDR technology. It supports up to 2GB DDR5 NVIDIA Quadro P520.

ThinkPad P1 (Gen 2)

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is powered by Intel Xeon processors and supports 4GB NVIDIA Quadro P1000 discrete graphics to support Client AI. Lenovo says that the ThinkPad P1 is ideal for businesses to start the AI journey.

ThinkSmart Hub 500

The ThinkSmart Hub 500 is an all-in-one purpose-built device that has the option to start meetings with a single click without the usual connection and sharing hassles. It reduces clutter, consolidates audio and video conferencing, VOIP and PSTN phones into a single unit and eliminates the need for separate speakers and phones for meeting rooms.

Apart from this, Lenovo announced the ThinkPad PrivacyGuard for the new range of ThinkPad laptops and ThinkShield 2.0– a security platform intended to secure devices right from the manufacturing and supply chain.