Lenovo announces new range of Legion, IdeaPad laptops in India

Lenovo has announced a new range of Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad laptops in India. The range includes the Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i, Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i. All laptops will come powered by 12th-generation Intel core processors.

Lenovo Legion 5i

The Lenovo Legion 5i comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor that can turbo up to 4.6GHz. It will feature a an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It can have up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch WQHD (2560×1440) IPS display has a peak brightness of 300 nits and a 165Hz refresh rate with support for 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut. It will start at Rs 1,44,990

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro

The Lenovo region 5i Pro comes powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor that can turbo up to 4.6GHz. It comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It comes with up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. It comes with a 16-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS display with 500nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 165Hz with support for 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut. It will start at Rs 1,64,990.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor that can turbo up to 4.6GHz. Its GPU is the NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It comes with up to 24GB of DDR5 RAM (8GB soldered + 16GB SO-DIMM) and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. Its display is a 16-inch WCXGA (2560×1600) unit with 500 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. It supports 100 per cent of the sRGB colour space. The laptop will start at Rs 1,50,990.

Lenovo Yoga 7i

The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes will be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor that can turbo up to 4.7GHz and will have integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with 16GB of soldered non-upgradable LPDDR5 memory and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. It will feature a 14-inch 2.8K (2880×1800) OLED display with 400 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate and full support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop will start at Rs 1,14,990.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro

The Lenovo yoga Slim 7i Pro will come powered by an Intel Core i7-1260P processor that can turbo up to 4.7 Ghz and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop comes with soldered 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of M.2 storage. Its display is a 14-inch 2.8K (2880×1800) IPS unit with 400 nits of peak brightness and support for 100 per cent of the sRGB colour space and support for the full sRGB colour space. It will cost Rs 1,06,990.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

The Lenovo Yoga 7i will come with an Intel Core i7-1280P processor that can turbo upto 4.8GHz and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has 16GB of soldered LPDDR5 memory and will come with up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. Its 14-inch WQUXGA (3840×2400) OLED display has up to 400 nits of peak brightness and full support for the DCI-P3 colour space. The laptop starts at Rs 1,69,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 will come powered by an Intel Core i7-12650H processor that can turbo up to 4.7GHz and NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. It comes with 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) IPS display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness and a 165 Hz refresh rate, with support for the full sRGB colour space. It will cost Rs 84,990.

All the newly-launched laptops will be available for pre-order on Lenovo’s online stores and exclusive retail stores starting July 13. It will be available across other online and offline Lenovo channel partners including Amazon, starting Prime Day on July 23.