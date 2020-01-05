CES 2020: Lenovo unveils new laptops, monitors, and all-in-one PCs

Lenovo unveiled new product lineup ahead of CES 2020. Lenovo unveiled new product lineup ahead of CES 2020.

Lenovo has announced a range of new products across multiple segments ahead of the CES 2020 next week in Las Vegas. The unveiled lineup includes a new smart office device ThinkCentre all-in-one, a high-end ThinkVision monitor for content creators, next-generation updates to its ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga business notebooks, as well as a new range of Creator laptops.

Lenovo has shared a preview of all of the announced products along with availability dates planned for later this year. Here is everything announced by Lenovo that you can expect at the CES 2020.

The Lenovo Q27h’s space-saving stand comes in Mineral Grey metallic hue. The Lenovo Q27h’s space-saving stand comes in Mineral Grey metallic hue.

Lenovo Creator series laptops, PC, monitors

Under its creator series, Lenovo has announced Yoga Creator 7 and IdeaPad Creator 5 laptops that will be available in select markets powered by up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processors. The IdeaCentre Creator 5 PC is powered by the Intel Core i9 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs. It is expected to be available in October 2020 for a starting price of $1,099.99.

The Lenovo Qreator 27 Monitor features a 27-inch 4K UHD (3840×2160) IPS Smart Crystal Sound display whereas the Lenovo Q27h Monitor features a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS high-resolution display? with 350 nits of brightness and 75Hz refresh rate. The Qreator 27 Monitor will start at $899.99 and expected to be available in March 2020, while the Q27h Monitor will start at #349.99 and expected to be available in April 2020.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5. ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga

The updated Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is expected to be available later in 2020 for a starting price of $1,499 along with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 that will start at $1,599. Lenovo is providing several choices for the display including a 500-nit 4K non-touch screen for the X1 Carbon and a similar 500-nit 4K display option for the X1 Yoga together with 10th-gen Intel Core processors.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a AIO (all-in-one)

The AIO desktops from Lenovo features 10th-gen Intel Core processors and a 23.8-inch FHD display. It also comes with Dolby Atmos audio, optional PrivacyGuard and an IR Camera with ThinkShutter that blocks the lens when not in use. The device is expected to be available from June 2020 and it will start at $1,099. ThinkSmart View is expected to be available starting January 2020.

Other Lenovo products

Lenovo has also unveiled a ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II, a ThinkVision Creator Extreme display, and a whole new range of ThinkVision monitors. Apart from screens and monitors, Lenovo has also introduced ThinkSmart View– a dedicated personal business communications device, which is expected to be available in January 2020 and start at $349.

