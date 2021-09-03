Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications

Lenovo has launched its IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro laptops in India. The laptops come in two display sizes and are available in multiple configurations powered by either the 11th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors. The laptops come with up to 2.2K IPS display and support Dolby Atmos for enhanced sound.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro: Specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is available in 14-inch 2.2K and 16-inch WQXGA IPS anti-glare display variants. Both display variants support 16:10 aspect ratio and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut.

While the 16-inch model supports up to 350 nits of peak brightness, the 14-inch variant on the other hand comes with 300 nits peak brightness. While the 14-inch model measures 312.2 x 221 x 17.99mm and weighs 1.38 kilograms, the 16-inch variant measures 356 x 251 x 18.4mm and weighs 1.9 kilograms.

Users interested in purchasing the 14-inch laptop can choose between different variants which are powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5, Core i7 as well as AMD Ryzen 7. The 16-inch variant on the other is powered by either the AMD Ryzen 7 or the Ryzen 5 processor.

The laptops run on Windows 10 and are upgradeable to Windows 11. The 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro packs a 56.5Whr battery, while its 16-inch counterpart has a 75Whr battery. The laptops come with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe storage. The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro packs Intel Iris Xe, integrated AMD Radeon, and Nvidia GeForce graphics support. The laptop packs stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro packs a 720p webcam that comes along with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) and IR sensor to enable facial recognition via Windows Hello.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro: Pricing

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 77,990 in India. The laptop will be available in Storm Grey via Lenovo.com, e-commerce portals, and offline stores in the country.