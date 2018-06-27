Lenovo IdeaPad 530S, 330S ultrabooks launched in India; prices start at Rs 35990

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S and IdeaPad 330S ultraslim notebooks have been made official in India. Here’s everything you need to know about their specifications and features. Lenovo IdeaPad 530S and IdeaPad 330S ultraslim notebooks have been made official in India. Here’s everything you need to know about their specifications and features.

Lenovo has launched a new range of ultra-notebooks in India, including the IdeaPad 530S and 330S. Both notebooks aim to strike a balance between the performance and great battery life. The IdeaPad 530S is the top-of-the-line notebook which starts at Rs 67,990, while the IdeaPad 330S is a budget notebook starting at Rs 35,990. The new ultrabooks can be purchased from Lenovo’s exclusive stores as well as from multi-brand outlets such as Croma, Reliance Digital and Ezone.

Out of the two, Lenovo IdeaPad 530S is a premium ultra-slim notebook. Having an-all aluminum polished chassis, the notebook measures 16.4mm thicks and weighs in at 1.49kg. Available in 14-inch and 15-inch screen FHD screen sizes, the IdeaPad 530S will be offered with an Intel Core i7 8th generation processor, up to AMD Rayzen 7-2700U GPU, up to 16GB DD4 RAM, up to 512GB PCLe SSD storage, a fingerprint scanner, and the audio system has Dolby Audio with Harman/Kardon speakers. The machine also comes with rapid charge technology, which gives you two hours of battery life from 15 minutes of charging.

Also read: Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes review: Stunning design, powerful performance

And there is the IdeaPad 330S, which is pitched as a budget ultrabook. It starts at 1.67kgs and has a metallic finish on the top cover. The notebook is powered by an Intel Core i7 8th generation processor, a Full HD display, HDD/SSD storage option, a backlit keyboard, up to 7 hours of battery with Rapid Charge, and supports up to 4GB of dedicated graphics. The notebook runs on Windows 10 operating system.

Both laptops are available with the Back To College offer where users can avail 2 years of additional warranty, 1 year of PremiumCare, 1 year of Accidental Damage Protection along with gift vouchers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd