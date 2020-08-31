Lenovo Holiday 2020 lineup: Yoga 9i, Tab 11 Pro, Smart Clock Essential announced

Nestled in an aluminum chassis, Lenovo 9i features a genuine leather cover on the lid.

Lenovo on Monday introduced its next-generation of hardware products, which includes the ultra-slim Yoga Slim 9i laptop featuring a leather cover, Tab 11 Pro tablet with an OLED display and Smart Clock Essential, among others. Typically, Lenovo holds a press event to announce its holiday lineup. However, this time due to coronavirus pandemic, the announcement was made through a press release.

Here is a look at everything Lenovo has announced today:

Yoga Slim 9i, Yoga 9i 2-in-1

The latest edition to the Yoga lineup is the Yoga Slim 9i as well as the Yoga 9i 2-in-1. The Yoga Slim 9i is a traditional laptop, while the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 is a convertible notebook. Available in 14-inch or 15-inch options, the new laptops are powered by 11th Gen Intel Evo platform, with up to 4K HDR display, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD. Nestled in an aluminum chassis, both laptops feature a genuine leather cover on the lid. The Yoga i9 convertible is also being offered in the all-metal finish. The premium laptops also support a stylus for sketching or taking notes. What’s unique to Yoga 9i laptop is a rotating soundbar hinge with Dolby Atmos support. Lenovo promises up to 20 hours of battery life on the Yoga Slim 9i and Yoga 9i laptops. The 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i starts at €1899 and is expected to hit retail shelves starting November 15. The 14-inch Yoga 9i convertible laptop will start at €1799 for the leather-covered model and the 15-inch all-metal model will start at €1999. Both models will go on sale in October.

Tab 11 Pro

Lenovo is getting into the premium tablet market with the Tab 11 Pro. The flagship tablet features an 11.5-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) OLED display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor, four JBL speakers, and premium aluminum unibody design. The Android tablet is meant for both work and play. Lenovo promises 15 hours of battery on the Tab 11 Pro. With an optional keyboard and stylus, the Lenovo Tab 11 Pro can be transformed into a laptop. Lenovo’s Tab 11 Pro will take on the likes of Apple’s iPad Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7. The Tab 11 Pro starts at €699 and is expected to go on sale starting November.

Smart Clock Essential

Besides laptops and tablets, Lenovo also introduced a slightly cheaper version of its popular Smart Clock with a built-in Google Assistant. The new model looks just like the original Lenovo Smart Clock, but has a simple to read LED display instead of a colour screen. What’s also new in the alarm clock is an integrated USB port for charging devices as well as a built-in light so that it is easier to find things kept on the bedside table. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, which comes with a 3W speaker, is priced at €59.99 . The device will go on sale next month.

Other hardware products

Other products introduced by Lenovo includes the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-series mobile processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design GPUs, Tab M10 HD Gen tablet and Smart Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen tablet with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd