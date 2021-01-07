CES 2021: Lenovo’s latest lineup includes IdeaPad 5G, Yoga AIO 7 and more

Lenovo has officially taken the wraps off its 2020 consumer laptop range, including a 5G-ready IdeaPad. The other devices launched by the PC giant include a 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one desktop PC and the pocket-sized Lavie Mini. The company has also announced the L24i-30 and L27e-30 monitor as well as the Lenovo Tab P11.

Here’s a closer look at all the products Lenovo has announced at CES 2021 (so far).

IdeaPad 5G

5G comes to the IdeaPad, Lenovo’s mid-range laptop series. The 14-inch IdeaPad 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s 8cx 5G compute platform with Adreno 680 graphics and the Snapdragon X55 modem. The notebook offers up to 8GB LPDDR4X memory and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. Perhaps the highlight of the IdeaPad 5G is its battery life, which according to Lenovo will last 20 hours on a single charge. The IdeaPad 5G is fan-less and runs on Windows 10. Besides the IdeaPad 5G, Lenovo also plans to sell a variant of this notebook with 4G LTE, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 8c compute platform. Lenovo is yet to announce prices of the IdeaPad 5G as well as IdeaPad 4G LTE.

IdeaPad 5i Pro. (Image credit: Lenovo) IdeaPad 5i Pro. (Image credit: Lenovo)

IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro

Available in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, the IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro are more mainstream notebooks. Powered by 11th Intel i7 processors or the next-gen AMD Ryzen mobile processors, these notebooks offer high-resolution displays, up to 16GB DDR 4 RAM, up to 1TB SSD PCLe M2 storage, and long battery life. The 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro laptop will start at $1149.99 and is expected to be available starting May 2021. The 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro meanwhile will be available in EMEA in March 2021 and will start at €799.00. The 16-inch IdeaPad 5i Pro laptop, on the other hand, will go on sale starting March 2021 and will start at €899. The 14-inch model is expected to be available in EMEA in March 2021 and will start at €699.

Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC. (Image credit: Lenovo) Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC

The Yoga AIO 7 is pitched as the world’s first all-in-one desktop computer screen with a 27-inch 4K IPS display. It is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H processor and paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. This is a high-end All-in-One with a rotating display and Harman-certified stereo speakers. The entire package includes a wireless keyboard, mouse, and detachable top-placed 5M web camera. The Yoga AIO 7 is more suitable for home use. The premium desktop machine is expected to be available in select markets in February 2021 starting at $1599.

NEC Lavie Mini. (Image credit: Lenovo) NEC Lavie Mini. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lavie Mini concept PC

Perhaps the most interesting device Lenovo has announced at CES 2021 is the Lavie Mini concept PC. Not many know Lenovo has a joint venture with NEC Corporation and the two companies sell Lavie-branded notebooks in Japan. The Lavie Mini is essentially an 8-inch ultra-mobile PC that can be used in multiple ways with compatible accessories. The notebook weighs 579 grams and is small enough to fit in a medium-sized messenger bag. Internally, it’s powered by Intel’s 11th Core i7 mobile processor, up to 512GB SSD of storage, 16GB LPDDR4 of memory, and a battery capacity of up to 26WH. Since this is a prototype device, we really don’t know if the Lavie Mini PC will be commercially available anytime soon.

New monitors, Lenovo Tab P11

Besides the above-mentioned products, Lenovo has also introduced the L24i-30 and L27e-3o IPS monitors that can be used for both entertainment and productivity needs. Both monitors support AMD FreeSync technology for smooth and stutter-free gaming. These displays are also capable of refresh rates of up to 75Hz via their HDMI input display port. The company also introduced the Tab P11 tablet, featuring a 2K display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, up to 6GB RAM and up to 15 hours of battery back. The tablet is priced at $229 and is available for purchase in certain markets.