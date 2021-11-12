Reliance JioBook spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek MT8788 processor

JioBook has reportedly made an appearance on Geekbench, hinting that the launch is imminent. The device has already been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website with different model numbers, which means that it could be offered in multiple variants.

The Geekbench listing now suggests that the JioBook will be powered by a MediaTek MT8788 processor. It could be backed by 2GB of RAM and ship with Android 11 out of the box. Previously, it was rumoured that the laptop from Reliance Jio might feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with a Snapdragon X12 4G modem. One of the previous leaks also suggested that the JioBook will run a custom JioOS on top of Android.

The listing, which was first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows that the device has NB1112MM model number. The variant was also seen along with NB1118QMW and NB1148QMW on the BIS listing earlier this year. It has reportedly scored 1,178 points in single-core and 4,246 points in multi-core tests.

JioBook leaked specifications, features

In March this year, XDA Developers tipped some of the specifications of the upcoming Jio laptop. The cited source suggested that the device will arrive with an HD (1366 x 768 pixels) display. Under the hood, there could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which will be backed by a Snapdragon X12 4G modem.

The company could launch the device with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC onboard storage. In terms of connectivity, the device could support a mini HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

JioBook is expected to offer its native apps such as JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages apart from the standard Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office. It is important to note that Reliance Jio hasn’t yet officially confirmed the launch of any laptop.