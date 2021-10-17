iPhone-style notch expected on Apple’s next-gen MacBook Pro, says new leak

Apple is expected to launch the new MacBook Pro tomorrow, but ahead of the event, some more last-minute leaks have popped up online about the company’s new laptop. However, unlike some leaks that actually turn into true predictions, this one seems more like a hoax.

As per a report by Notebook Check, a new strange report suggests that the new MacBook laptops will feature a notch on the top, similar to the one seen on the company’s iPhones. However, the feature would make little sense and here’s why.

The iPhone series relies on security via 3D IR-based (infrared) facial recognition, or FaceID. The tech is powered by two IR scanners which are placed next to the front camera inside the top notch on iPhones. The notch also accommodated the earpiece speaker until the iPhone 12 series but with the 13 series, the speaker was moved up to the top edge of the phone, resulting in a smaller notch.

However, the MacBook laptops still do not use FaceID and while a reported plan to move all Apple devices to FaceID eventually could be in motion, the laptops aren’t expected to sport the IR sensors until at least next year.

This means we aren’t likely to see IR sensors in the MacBooks this year, and hence the presence of an iPhone-like notch on top would make no sense. The lack of logic to this news is even further amplified by the leak post by Reddit user ‘U/NickXiao’ which begins with “Before I lay all these information on you, I have to be honest —— all of them are secondhand or even thirdhand news, as I don’t have any sources myself …”.

The leak also includes other expected specifications of the new MacBook. These include the new mini-LED displays, ProMotion, along with a new design and more ports. There’s even a 1080p webcam and an all-black keyboard area. These are more likely additions and we shall find out more about the same tomorrow.